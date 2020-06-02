Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 73.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.