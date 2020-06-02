Bank of America Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Bank of America has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

BAC stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Dividend History for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

