Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

