Regions Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:RF)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Regions Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

