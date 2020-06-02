Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JTC opened at GBX 440 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.32. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 463.60 ($6.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 410.58. The stock has a market cap of $539.10 million and a P/E ratio of 28.76.

