Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:PGIT)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.72. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

