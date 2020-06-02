Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:PGIT)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.72. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Global Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.