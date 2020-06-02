Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.49. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 765.38 ($10.07) on Tuesday. Alliance Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 6.61 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 875 ($11.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 622.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 730.71.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £521.05 ($685.41). Also, insider Clare Dobie acquired 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,593.22 ($12,619.34). Insiders have purchased 1,628 shares of company stock worth $1,036,846 over the last 90 days.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.