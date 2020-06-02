American National Insurance Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $126.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.64.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter.

ANAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

