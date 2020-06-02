Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight VCT stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Tuesday. Foresight VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of $123.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.03.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

