Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Foresight VCT stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Tuesday. Foresight VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of $123.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.03.
