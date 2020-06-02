Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.
Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $155.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.
CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.
In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $213,820.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
