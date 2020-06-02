Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $155.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $213,820.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

