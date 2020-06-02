Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

BOTJ opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

