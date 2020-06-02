STM Group Plc (STM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on June 26th

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STM opened at GBX 32.37 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.35. STM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

