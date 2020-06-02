Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CNKS opened at GBX 56.99 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.30. Cenkos Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.95.

In other Cenkos Securities news, insider Jeremy Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,417.52).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

