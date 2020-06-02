Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 840.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

