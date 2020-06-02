Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 840.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Dividend History for Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synthomer PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th
Synthomer PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th
Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35
Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35
Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2
Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2
SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79
Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report