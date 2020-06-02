$0.01 EPS Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. QEP Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

In related news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 735,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.42.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

