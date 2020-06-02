Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

