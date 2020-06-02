The City of London Investment Trust Plc (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JGGI opened at GBX 332.40 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The City of London Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 338 ($4.45). The company has a market capitalization of $462.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Gay Collins bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.50 ($13,103.79).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.