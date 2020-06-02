Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Kforce has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.