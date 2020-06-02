Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of -333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLI opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $223,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,989.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.