Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 30th

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

