Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 30th

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.
NASDAQ PCH opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42.
Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.
Potlatchdeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
