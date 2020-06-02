$0.58 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

RCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

