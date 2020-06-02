$0.58 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

RCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synthomer PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th
Synthomer PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th
Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35
Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35
Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2
Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2
SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79
Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report