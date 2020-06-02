Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Century Aluminum reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Aluminum.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.13 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 408.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Century Aluminum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

CENX opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.