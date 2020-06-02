Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSTM. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $728.90 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

