$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.43. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $10,947,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $8,683,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in TTEC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $4,637,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

