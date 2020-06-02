PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on June 30th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 1.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 608.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

PEP opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

