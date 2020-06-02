Mantech International Corp (MANT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 19th

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Mantech International has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mantech International to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

