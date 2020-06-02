SLM Corp (SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 15th

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

SLM has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SLM to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

