TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.9% per year over the last three years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

