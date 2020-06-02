Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.26). Twin Disc posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million.

TWIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twin Disc from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In other news, Director Michael Doar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWIN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

