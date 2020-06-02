Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 153.55 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.44.

In related news, insider Jennie Daly bought 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £151.90 ($199.82) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($19,581.95).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TW shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.62 ($2.34).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

