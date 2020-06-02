Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $33.50 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $33.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.26.

MRVL opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

