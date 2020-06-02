Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Nomura currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.98.

TCOM opened at $26.57 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,085,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,024,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,718,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

