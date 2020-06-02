Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at Nomura

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Nomura currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.98.

TCOM opened at $26.57 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,085,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,024,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,718,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synthomer PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th
Synthomer PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th
Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35
Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35
Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2
Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2
SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79
Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report