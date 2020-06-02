Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,500 ($46.04).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JMAT. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.65) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,410 ($44.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,981.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,474.96.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($24.89) per share, for a total transaction of £340.56 ($447.99).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.