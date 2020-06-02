Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,500 ($46.04).
Several other research firms have also recently commented on JMAT. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).
JMAT opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.65) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,410 ($44.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,981.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,474.96.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.