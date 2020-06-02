Pearson (LON:PSON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 678 ($8.92) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 625.20 ($8.22).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSON. Berenberg Bank downgraded Pearson to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 607.18 ($7.99).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 504.20 ($6.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 461.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 559.47.

In other Pearson news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($263,465.72). Also, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

