Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hastings Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hastings Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hastings Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 203.42 ($2.68).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of HSTG opened at GBX 180.90 ($2.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.87. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 207.40 ($2.73).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.