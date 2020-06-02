Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,112.45 ($14.63).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,174.42 ($15.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 695.20 ($9.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.91). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,061.01.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

