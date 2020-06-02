Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quadrise Fuels International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

