Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. Rambler Metals and Mining has a one year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.67 ($0.04).

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.