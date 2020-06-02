Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PHG opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
Featured Story: Green Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.