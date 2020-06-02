Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

