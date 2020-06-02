Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 29,503 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 158.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Customers Bancorp worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,053.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 257,973 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 2,417.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

CUBI stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $349.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

