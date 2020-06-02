Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.29% of Ryerson worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 374,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Orth purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,829 shares of company stock worth $154,653. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYI opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.