Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.