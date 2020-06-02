Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,800 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Ribbon Communications worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 85,575 shares of company stock valued at $235,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

