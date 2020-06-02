Martingale Asset Management L P Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Robert Nichols III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.23. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

