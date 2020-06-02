Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 22,902 RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,902 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in RGC Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RGC Resources by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in RGC Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $75,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. RGC Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

