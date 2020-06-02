Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.66. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

