Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.