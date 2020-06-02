Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

