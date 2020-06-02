Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.