Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 849,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

In related news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VNO opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

